NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NOW were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NOW by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NOW by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

