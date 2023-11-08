Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Andrew D. Lipman Sells 15,400 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $860.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 132.20%.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

