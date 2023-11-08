Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Orion were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Orion by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OEC. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.83 million. Orion had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.32%.

Insider Transactions at Orion

In other Orion news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,661,175.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

