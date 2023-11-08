Paul Lloyd Acquires 15,000,000 Shares of Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL) Stock

Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Lloyd bought 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$240,000.00 ($155,844.16).

Arizona Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 34.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

About Arizona Lithium

Arizona Lithium Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in the United States. It focuses on the Big Sandy lithium project located in Arizona; and the Lordsburg lithium project situated in New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Hawkstone Mining Limited and changed its name to Arizona Lithium Limited in September 2021.

