Paul Lloyd Acquires 15,000,000 Shares of Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL) Stock

Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Lloyd bought 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$240,000.00 ($155,844.16).
Arizona Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 34.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
About Arizona Lithium
