Pineapple Energy (PEGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. On average, analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGY opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.70. Pineapple Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pineapple Energy by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,619 shares during the period. 6.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Pineapple Energy from $3.70 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

