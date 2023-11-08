Pineapple Energy (PEGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. On average, analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pineapple Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PEGY opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.70. Pineapple Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Pineapple Energy from $3.70 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Pineapple Energy Company Profile
Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.
