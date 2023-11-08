Plug Power (PLUG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Plug Power has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

