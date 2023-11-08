PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

