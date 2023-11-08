Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $947.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

