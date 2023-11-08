Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Dori Ginn Sells 25,000 Shares

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Range Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of RRC opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $8,374,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $10,308,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 16.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Range Resources by 392.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

