Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Dori Ginn Sells 25,000 Shares

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Range Resources Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of RRC opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.09.
Range Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.
