Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 33,117 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $95,736,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 100.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,423,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,831,000 after buying an additional 1,213,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 409.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after buying an additional 1,850,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.78. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 23.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.