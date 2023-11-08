Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 72.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

NYSE TNK opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.07. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNK. StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

