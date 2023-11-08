Raymond James & Associates Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $906.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.66. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

