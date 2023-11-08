Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.63. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Securities started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $404,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,668.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $404,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,668.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,760.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,924.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,760 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

