Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,098 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bancorp were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 93.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.55.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

