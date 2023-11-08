Raymond James & Associates Sells 651 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ashland were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

ASH opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $114.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

