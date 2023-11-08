Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,880,000 after purchasing an additional 481,253 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,642,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 991,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,819,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sangamo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

SGMO opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

