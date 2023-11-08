Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,027 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Companies

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

In other Rocket Companies news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 94.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.