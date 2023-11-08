Real Estate Equitie Alexandria Sells 103,808 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Real Estate Equitie Alexandria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 19,422.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

