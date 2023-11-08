Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.98) to GBX 3,000 ($37.03) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($36.17) to GBX 2,960 ($36.54) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.19) to GBX 2,860 ($35.30) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RELX opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $35.89.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

