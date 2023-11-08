Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Lowered to $39.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.47. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $152,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,882 shares of company stock worth $4,547,328 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

