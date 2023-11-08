Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of RVMD opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $152,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,882 shares of company stock worth $4,547,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

