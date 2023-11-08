Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord Sells 21,000 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total value of C$871,619.70.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Richard Lord sold 100 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total value of C$4,186.96.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Richard Lord sold 2,600 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total value of C$108,853.42.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Shares of RCH opened at C$42.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.20. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$35.06 and a 12-month high of C$45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$458.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.10 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1315519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

