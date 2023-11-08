Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,177 shares of company stock worth $323,960 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

RCKT opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.