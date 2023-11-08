Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 29,563 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $306,272.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,785,065 shares in the company, valued at $49,573,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,008 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $145,543.12.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,865 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $395,460.80.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,677 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $401,080.49.

On Thursday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,642.29.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $170,982.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 510 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $5,140.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 500 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $5,080.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,053 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $225,161.13.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 90,004 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $936,941.64.

On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,434 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $113,939.28.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BFZ opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 186,904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the period.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

