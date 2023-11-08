Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 18,656 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $256,146.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,130,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,250,556.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 59,013 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $812,018.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 534 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $7,358.52.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,005 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,403 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $323,195.43.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $90,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

