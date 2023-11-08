Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 9,103 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,103 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $332,350.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,913,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,857,941.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,613 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $132,163.54.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 518 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $17,725.96.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $503,157.12.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,519,929.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $494,378.39.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,067,172.96.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,726.75.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 7,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

