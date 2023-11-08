Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 9,103 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,103 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $332,350.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,913,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,857,941.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,613 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $132,163.54.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 518 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $17,725.96.
- On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $503,157.12.
- On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,519,929.60.
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $494,378.39.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,067,172.96.
- On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,726.75.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
