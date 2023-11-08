SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Director Sells $269,000.00 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) Director Julie Persily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,609.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $339.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

