Selway Asset Management Has $13.19 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,734 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.8% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 937.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,602 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $360.53 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

