SenesTech (SNES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 240.76% and a negative net margin of 813.27%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SenesTech Stock Down 11.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
