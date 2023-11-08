SenesTech (SNES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 240.76% and a negative net margin of 813.27%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.82% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

