Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sensus Healthcare Price Performance
NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sensus Healthcare
In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,175,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SRTS
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sensus Healthcare
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.