Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,175,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 15.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 29.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

