Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Lowered to $260.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.78.

SWAV stock opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.82.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $819,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

