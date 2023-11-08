SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.86.

SI-BONE Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $662.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.99.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $36,225.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,556 shares of company stock worth $1,882,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

