Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $604,181.82 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,449,753.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90.

On Monday, September 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,603.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80.

On Thursday, August 17th, Frank Slootman sold 30 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $4,514.40.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $159.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average of $162.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

