Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 826.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,828,000 after acquiring an additional 436,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,233,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,737,000 after buying an additional 70,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 660.0% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,609,000 after buying an additional 1,148,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SWX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:SWX opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,016,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,033,416. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 61,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,016,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,033,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

