SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Stake Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,844,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 775.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEMM stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.