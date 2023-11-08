Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.60. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

