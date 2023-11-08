Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %
AMZN stock opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.60. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
