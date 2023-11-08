Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $561,008.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,110 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $584,608.20.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

