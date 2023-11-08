Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STOK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.45. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 20.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

