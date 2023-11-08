Susquehanna Trims AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Target Price to $11.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,572,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $129,959.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,531.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,572,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,501 shares of company stock worth $1,101,887 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after buying an additional 3,947,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

