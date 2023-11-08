S&W Seed (SANW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. S&W Seed has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

SANW opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

