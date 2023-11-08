Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $30.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TPR. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Tapestry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.