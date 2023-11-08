Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Robert Muraro Sells 10,000 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 676,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000,000 after acquiring an additional 168,845 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 23.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

