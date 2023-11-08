Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86.

Several research firms recently commented on TARS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $137,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 902,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,543,286.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $137,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 902,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,543,286.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $28,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,604 shares of company stock worth $410,312. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

