Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $325.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $294.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

