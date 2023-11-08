Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $222,498.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $222,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,708,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,769,003.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,718 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $193,493.34.

On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 23,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $106,490.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $4,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $28,050.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the third quarter worth $25,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tile Shop by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Tile Shop by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

