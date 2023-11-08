TMC the metals (TMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMCGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect TMC the metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

