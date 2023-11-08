Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 6,300 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00.
Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$108.37 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$96.20 and a 12-month high of C$117.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07.
Toromont Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 27.88%.
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
