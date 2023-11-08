Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 6,300 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$108.37 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$96.20 and a 12-month high of C$117.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.38.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

