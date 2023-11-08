Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells $355,818.32 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $219.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $220.17. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

