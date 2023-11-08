TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TransMedics Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Shares of TMDX opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $511,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,191 shares in the company, valued at $36,122,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $848,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $963,186. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

