Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.94.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -89.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $58,524,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 954.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,583 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $23,057,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $21,337,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

